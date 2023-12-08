Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers has no escrow, but bond a must

THE Congressional Bicameral Conference Committee has approved the reconciled version of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, without the controversial escrow provision but requiring the filing of a bond by seafarers.

House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs Chairperson Ron P. Salo of Kabayan Partylist said the reconciled version approved on Wednesday has several measures addressing the nefarious practice of ambulance-chasing that has earned a deplorable reputation among Filipino seafarers.

These include: institutionalization of a DOH-accredited physician in determining appropriate disability grading; inclusion of a specific short period of validation and payment of the seafarer’s claim; establishment of the seafarer’s “tambayan” with a full range of services to seafarers, including legal; provision of free legal assistance by the Public Attorney’s Office to seafarers having legal concerns; and clarifying the manner of execution that ensures full restitution of improper awards in cases of reversal or modification without the need for the seafarer to fork out money from his own pocket.

Salo said the reconciled bill also addressed the issue of our maritime graduates’ lack of shipboard training as well as Philippine compliance with the standards of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

“The bill mandates maritime higher educational institutions [MHEIs] to accommodate up to 150 percent of their carrying capacity for shipboard training and require them to employ their own training ship, simulators, or similar technologies, or, in the absence of a training ship, to enter into agreements with domestic or international shipping companies to accept their graduates for shipboard training. This will address the issue of the lack of opportunity for shipboard training for our maritime graduates,” Salo said.

Salo said the reconciled version will be ratified by both chambers next week and will be submitted to the President for signature.

Concern over bond

Michael Apostol, the National President of the National Association of Trade Unions (NATU), has shed light on a significant concern regarding the bicameral panael-approved version of a bill related to seafarer rights.

While it was initially believed that the contentious escrow provision had been omitted in the approved version, Apostol brings attention to an alternative provision that has raised concerns within the seafaring community.

Apostol emphasized that the approved bill now mandates the filing of a bond by seafarers who have won their cases with the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) or the Voluntary Arbitrator under the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB).

“The information that has reached us is that the version that was approved by the bicam did not contain the much maligned escrow provision. But we cannot rejoice because the information is that instead, the approved bill contains the requirement of a filing of a bond by the seafarer who won the case with the NLRC, or voluntary arbitrator under the NCMB. This is before the award can be released to him or her,” he said.

One of the major concerns raised by Apostol is the practicality of seafarers meeting this new bond requirement, saying, “Many seafarers who have already faced job loss and disability may find it difficult to raise the necessary funds to obtain the bond.”

“Whether it is a cash bond or a surety bond, the question arises: where will the seafarer find the resources to fulfill this obligation?” he said.

He argued that both mechanisms essentially serve the same purpose: to ensure that the seafarer complies with certain conditions before accessing the awarded benefits.

“The bond, in essence, becomes another form of escrow, albeit under a different name, ang bond ay escrow din. Same dog, different collar,” he said.