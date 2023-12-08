Robin bill provides assistance to victims of terror attacks

Victims of terrorist attacks such as the recent bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City may soon get assistance from the government once a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla becomes law.

Padilla filed Senate Bill 2511, which seeks to establish a program providing such assistance to victims and families of fatalities, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“In most cases, if not all, victims of these evil acts who suffered injuries and families of those who were killed during terror attacks are left on their own with mounting expenses, such as but not limited to: medical, burial, transportation, and even long-term rehabilitation,” Padilla said in his bill.

Under the proposed “Terror Victims Assistance Act of 2023,” the State shall provide financial, material, psychosocial and referral support and services to individuals and households who became victims of terrorism; and ensure the swift and efficient delivery of such support and services to them.

Assistance includes financial, burial, material, medical, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation.

The Terror Victims Assistance Program (TVAP) shall be established as a government program through the DSWD. Eligible beneficiaries include immediate families of those killed; and those who suffered injury.

Funds for the provisions of the Act shall be included in the yearly budget.