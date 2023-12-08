Report: More than 3-M Pinoys still practice open defecation

Over 3 million Filipinos still practice open defecation nationwide, mirroring the poor sanitation coverage in the Philippines, according to the World Bank.

In its latest Safe Water And Sanitation For All publication, the World Bank said 3.5 million Filipinos still do not have a toilet. Poor sanitation coverage can be observed in low-income communities and rural areas.

The World Bank said sanitation coverage nationwide was at 63 percent. This is higher than the 54 percent global average but lower than the 69 percent regional average.

“The situation of the second poorest wealth quintile [poor]stagnated the most, even compared to the poorest wealth quintile, with a slight erosion of the access to basic sanitation,” the report stated.

“Moreover, pollution-related issues abound because of poor sanitation in urban areas; this, in turn, affect limited water resources,” it added.

The World Bank said, however, that sanitation access nationwide has improved overall. It estimated that to date, about 50 percent of the country’s population is using basic sanitation in both urban and rural areas.

Nonetheless, challenges remained for the poorest 20 percent of rural households and 11 percent urban households who continue to practice open defecation.

By 2030, World Bank said existing service gaps would grow with close to 32 million people needing safe access to water, and 35 million needing safe sanitation in urban areas.

“This is a silent public health emergency rendered more salient by the increased risk of contamination due to climate shocks, particularly floods,” the report stated.

The World Bank said only 48 percent of the Philippine population are currently receiving safely managed or piped water services, and approximately 63 percent have access to safely managed sanitation services or proper collection, treatment, and disposal of human waste.

These figures are significantly lower than the regional East Asia Pacific (EAP) average, which stands at around 74 percent for safe water access and 69 percent for access to sanitation.

Lack of access to basic water and sanitation services is associated with illness, malnutrition, and childhood stunting. Nearly one-third of Filipino children suffer from stunting.

“Ensuring access to safe water and sanitation services for all Filipinos should be a shared responsibility across different levels of government,” said Ndiamé Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.

“In both rural and urban areas, reliable access to adequate water is vital for sustaining economic activity, especially in sectors like industry and tourism. Sustainable access to water and sanitation services is also needed to protect health, reduce the costs associated with water- and sanitation-related illnesses, malnutrition, and productivity losses,” Diop added.

The Philippines aims to achieve universal access to safe water and sanitation services by 2030 in line with its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) prepared a master plan in 2021 to meet this target, requiring investments amounting to over P100 billion a year from both the private and public sectors.

Local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines are responsible for providing safe water and sanitation services to communities.

However, they often face challenges, including limited funds and capacity. Increased support from the national government will be necessary to address these gaps and ensure the delivery of essential services to all communities.

The World Bank said climate change would exacerbate the challenges faced by communities whose domestic water supply systems are already under strain. Many of these systems are struggling to meet the demands of rapid urban growth.

The impact of higher temperatures is expected to further worsen this shortfall, as reservoir levels decrease, and people consume more water to cope with higher temperatures.

World Bank Senior Water Supply and Sanitation Specialist Maria Fiorella Fabella said local governments and water service providers alone are unable to achieve water and sanitation targets due to broader constraints that are beyond their control.

Governance and regulation issues, lack of financing, capacity and operational challenges, and the sustainability of raw water sources all constrain local governments’ efforts.

The national government will need to support LGUs and water service providers for them to graduate to become self-sustaining and creditworthy utilities, the report stated.

Support will need to address fundamental issues of capacity that service providers typically face, including through providing technical assistance and capacity-building, capital support, and measures to make water supply and sanitation projects feasible and attractive to private investors.