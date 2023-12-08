Reaction to Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

REACTIONS to Masters champion Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf on Thursday:

“I’ll be disappointed not to play against him more regularly in the future. Jon is going to be at Bethpage in 2025. Because of this decision, the European tour is going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility. There’s no question about that. I certainly want Jon on the next Ryder Cup team.” — Rory McIlroy, to Sky Sports.

“Our focus remains on the PGA Tour and unifying the game for our fans and players. We can’t speak for decisions that any individual players might make but based on the momentum of the past season and strength of the PGA Tour, along with the accelerated interest from and negotiations with a number of outside investors, we are in position to make our players equity owners and further allow the tour to invest in our members, invest in our fans and continue to lead men’s professional golf forward.” — PGA Tour statement.

“Will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it will not change one bit. Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I’ve made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world. I’ve always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that.” — Rahm at the 2022 U.S. Open.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.” — Rahm in the LIV Golf release announcing his signing.

“It’s a huge coup for LIV and obviously a huge blow for the PGA Tour.” — Justin Rose.

“His decision doesn’t affect me necessarily, but it’ll be interesting to see how things continue to play out. Timelines of things with the deal deadline being end of the year, it’s hard to really think that goes through just with the timing of it and how much would have to get done between now and then.” — Rickie Fowler.

“I understand some guys do it for the money — a majority of the time it is for the money. Unfortunately, we’re going to lose one. It would have been nice to get past this (agreement) deadline and see where this thing fell. I can’t fault him for making the decision for himself and his family.” — Jason Day.

