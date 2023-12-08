No ‘walking pneumonia’ outbreak in PHL–DOH

There are no new cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection, or walking pneumonia, detected in the country, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

From January up to November 25, 2023, the DOH said there are a total of four confirmed cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection among reported Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases but “these cases have recovered.”

They have been reported in the previous morbidity weeks (MW) 3, 30, 37, and 38, with one case each.

“Mycoplasma pneumoniae is not a novel/new pathogen and has been previously detected among local cases. Looking at the trend this 2023, cases have started to increase during late August on MW 34 and a higher number of cases was sustained over the next several weeks,” the DOH said.

However, according to the DOH, the case increase has started to slow down with a total of 9,834 ILI cases reported in the recent three to four weeks or MW 44 to 45 (October 29 – November 11, 2023), which is 11 percent lower than the 11,106 cases reported two weeks prior.

Based on the five-year data, ILI cases are expected to continue declining in the coming weeks but expected to rise again by the start of January.

The department also reminded the public that in order to prevent respiratory infections from further increasing, especially this upcoming holiday season, everyone is encouraged to perform individual self assessment and, as needed, employ layers of protection, such as masking, ensuring adequate ventilation, isolating when sick, as well as getting vaccinated and boosted to provide additional protection against infection or severe disease.

“This is not a notifiable disease globally. The DOH can scan but we depend on what the media or the World Health Organization [WHO] will report. So far, the only country that has recorded incidents of Mycoplasma pneumonia is China,” the DOH added.

The DOH noted that the existing surveillance is among ILI cases only.