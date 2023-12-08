NLEX wants to collect toll for new segment

Nlex Corp. has filed a petition to charge toll on the recently-opened segment of the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) Connector.

According to Nlex Corp. President Luigi Bautista the company is currently providing free toll to motorists that use the Magsaysay Interchange, which spans from España to Magsaysay Boulevard.

However, it is now seeking the Toll Regulatory Board’s (TRB) approval to start toll collection for the said segment, following more than a month of free toll.

“We already filed the petition. As we speak, it is being evaluated by the TRB. It takes the same process, the same evaluation that they do so they can determine whether the fractional toll is reasonable,” he said in a recent interview.

Currently, the company only collects toll for the Caloocan to España segment of the expressway. This costs motorists P86.

Bautista said the petition is not an upward adjustment, but an additional rate because of the new section.

“It is an additional toll because we added an additional section,” he said.

Nlex opened the 1.8-kilometer Magsaysay Interchange on October 28.

The segment cuts the travel time from C3 in Caloocan to Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila to just eight minutes, while easing the traffic condition in Nagtahan, G. Araneta, Aurora Blvd, Lacson, Magsaysay and España Blvd.

It will also help improve accessibility of motorists travelling from Manila, San Juan, and other nearby cities as they can enter the Nlex Connector Magsaysay Interchange on-ramp and head straight to the north via Nlex.

Magsaysay Interchange is the second section of the eight-kilometer Nlex Connector. The first section runs from C3/5th in Caloocan to España in Manila. It was opened in March.

Bautista hopes to receive the TRB’s approval to charge the toll “soon.”

The company had said it plans to increase its budget for capital expenditures (capex) by as much as 50 percent in 2024 to P15 billion from this year’s P10 billion.

Company president Luigi Bautista said Nlex is allocating “about P15 billion” for “existing and planned expansion” of the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (Sctex).

Included in the list of priority projects for Nlex is the Candaba Third Viaduct, which is now “30 percent complete,” Bautista said.

Costing P7.89 billion, the project involves the construction of a new bridge in the middle of the two existing viaducts to further improve safety and expand the expressway’s capacity to handle more vehicles.