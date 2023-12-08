It’s a Time of Joy at bai Hotel Cebu’s Tree Lighting and 6th Anniversary.

The holiday season has officially kicked off at bai Hotel Cebu with a spectacular Tree Lighting ceremony held in the hotel’s grand lobby. It was a happy moment that filled the air with joy and excitement as guests gathered to witness the lighting of the towering Christmas tree.

The event was a true spectacle of lights and colors, marking the start of the most wonderful time of the year in style. With this grand celebration, bai Hotel Cebu has set the tone for a spectacular holiday season full of merriment and cheer.

Their iconic Christmas tree is adorned in cool hues of blue and gold, symbolizing bai Hotel Cebu’s identity and brand. This bai service redefines Cebuano hospitality to a world-class level as they celebrate their six (6) years in the hospitality industry.

Among the performances of the night were musical numbers ranging from popular Christmas songs to Broadway favorites from the acapella choir group Los Cantantes Cebu, and Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 1 Grand Finalist and Duets Grand Champion with JM Dela Cerna, Marielle Montellano makes a comeback at the bai’s halls and serenade guests with her stellar singing voice.

Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 1 Grand Finalist, Marielle Montellano

bai Hotel Cebu’s Christmas Tree is officially lit by invited VIPs namely Cebu City Tourism Commission Chairwoman and Cebu City Councilor Atty. Joy Pesquera, bai Global Properties President Angelli Suzanne Lua-Domingo, and Vice-President of Operations and General Manager Mr. Alfred Reyes.

From left: Atty. Joy Pesquera, Angelli Suzanne Lua-Domingo, and Alfred Reyes

Right after Tree Lighting, the event is followed by celebrating the hotel’s sixth anniversary at their Lapu-Lapu Grand Ballroom. It was well attended by the hotel’s VIPs, regular clients, and media, among others. The night also celebrated the accounts and companies who have helped and contributed to bai’s success for the year 2023.

bai Hotel Cebu has always been at the forefront of giving back to the community. As part of its annual tradition, they have been collecting funds for its chosen organization, Kythe Foundation Inc. – a Philippine-based organization that provides opportunities for children with cancer and other illnesses to learn, play, and grow in the hospital through its Child Life Services.

The event ended with a celebration toast of bai Hotel Cebu’s management team headed by bai Hotel Cebu’s general manager since it opened in 2017, Alfred Reyes.

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport.