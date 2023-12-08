House member signals possible revocation of SMNI franchise

A senior lawmaker on Thursday disclosed the possibility of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) losing its legislative franchise under Swara Sug Media Corp. due to serious allegations of disseminating fake news and launching unwarranted attacks against Congress and lawmakers.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Ty Pimentel highlighted SMNI’s broadcast of an unverified report on Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez’s alleged P1.8 billion travel expenses as part of a broader pattern of assaults against the House of Representatives and its members.

The legislator emphasized the significant likelihood of Congress, with its exclusive authority over media franchises, revoking SMNI’s license.

Earlier, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises approved a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to suspend its activities.

Pimentel, who serves as vice chair of the committee, also revealed plans for a bill aimed at revoking Swara Sug Media Corp.’s congressional franchise granted through Republic Act No. 11422 in 2019.

“There is a really big possibility [of] revoking,” Pimentel said in an interview when asked about the likelihood of Congress, which holds exclusive authority over media franchises, revoking SMNI’s license.

Pimentel explained that the evidence presented during two hearings indicated multiple violations of SMNI, providing grounds for franchise revocation. House Resolution (HR) No. 1499, introduced by PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles, cited Swara Sug’s alleged violation of Section 4 of its franchise, which prohibits the dissemination of false information to the detriment of public interest.

The resolution also addressed alleged breaches in Sections 10, 11, and 12 of RA 11422, particularly regarding ownership and controlling interest transfers without Congress approval.

“There was already a pattern we had seen. If you recall, this was not the first incident that they attacked the institution. Before this incident, there were several aired programs attacking the Speaker, Congress, and other individual congressmen who were being attacked, in fact threatened,” Pimentel pointed out.

Pimentel was referring to an SMNI program where former President Rodrigo R. Duterte labeled Congress as “the most rotten institution” and another broadcast where he purportedly threatened the life of ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, whom he claimed was a communist.

Additionally, Pimentel mentioned a forthcoming bill aimed at revoking Swara Sug’s congressional franchise granted through Republic Act No. 11422 in 2019, renewing its license for an additional 25 years.

“I believe there is another bill to be passed to revoke the franchise of SMNI,” Pimentel disclosed. “Based on two hearings, we have evidence proving that they have violated several sections of their franchise, and it is grounds [for revocation]. We have every reason to revoke their franchise.”

Pimentel emphasized that the House probe into SMNI, which flourished during the Duterte administration with the former president frequently appearing on the network, is driven solely by “public interest” rather than politics.