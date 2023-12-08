HD plunges into action in Doha, aims to keep or improve No. 7 world ranking

TWO formidable foes stand in the way of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo as the women’s -59 kgs competition unfurls Saturday in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II at the Holiday Villa Hotel and Residence in Doha, Qatar.

But for Diaz-Naranjo, securing a podium finish ranks behind her goal of keeping her world ranking intact or better at No. 7.

“We are all strong in the 59-kg category,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinessMirror in a brief message at the hotel training facility.

There are eight weightlifters in Diaz-Naranjo’s event—one is compatriot Erleen Ann Ando and two others are formidable opponents—North Korea’s Kim II Gyong China’s Luo Shifang?

Kim was the very same weightlifter who won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, setting a world snatch record of 111 kgs and Luo was the silver medalist—absent in Doha is Chinese-Taipei’s Kuo Hsing-chun, bronze medalist in Hangzhou where Diaz-Naranjo finished outside the podium at fourth place.

“Our biggest goal is to qualify for the Paris Olympics, so our main focus is to improve our rankings,” Diaz-Naranjo’s husband and coach Julius Naranjo told BusinessMirror via chat on Friday.

Lou is ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Ukraine’s Kamila Konotop, Colombia’s, Yenny Alvarez, Kuo, Canada’s Maude Charron, Nigeria’s Folashade Lawal, Diaz-Naranjo, Mexico’s Janeth Gomez, the US’s Nicole Wilkins, Belarus’s Nina Stercx, Venezuela’s Anyelin Venegas and France’s Dora Meiriama Tchakounte.

Konotop, Charron and Sterckx are also in Doha making the field elite, along with Tokyo Olympian Erleen Ann Ando.

Doha is the fourth Olympic qualifier for Diaz-Naranjo after the world championships December last year in Bogota, Asian championships in Jinju (South Korea) last May and this year’s world championships in Riyadh last September.

The Asian Games are not among the Olympic qualifiers with two more scheduled next year—the Asian championships from February 3 to 10 in Tashkent and IWF World Cup from March 31 to April 11 in Phuket.

The top 12 weightlifters in the world rankings will compete in the Paris Games set from July 26 to August.

Diaz-Naranjo and Ando each have an entry lift of 230 kgs, while Luo and Pei are starting off at 235 kgs.

Two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Vanessa Sarno and 2019 SEA Games gold winner Kristel Macrohon will compete Monday in women’s -71 kgs.