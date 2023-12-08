Exit from FATF gray list hard after Marawi bombing–BSP

THE recent deadly bombing in Marawi could make it difficult for the Philippines to exit the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) gray list, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters that the bombing in Marawi, which killed four people and wounded 50 others, could make FATF “more demanding,” given that the incident could indicate the presence of terrorism financing.

The FATF flagged the country for supposed inadequacies in the effectiveness of the targeted financial sanctions framework (TFS) for both terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

“Ang problema ’yung [the problem is the] Marawi bombing. So it makes them [FATF] more demanding. Kasi kasama doon sa mga binibira nila yung terrorist financing. The bombing implies there was some terrorist financing,” Remolona said.

“But the other side of the story is, the bombing was in retaliation of our being more strict on terrorist financing. So pwede natin sabihin na [we can say] that shows that we’re trying harder. Hindi natin alam kung maniwala sila. Pero pwede ’yung argument,” he added. [We don’t know if the FATF could see it that way but it can be argued as so.]

The central bank governor said the whole government is trying to help address the situation. Remolona cited the contributions of the Department of Justice, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., the Bureau of Customs and local and national law enforcement bodies.

“All hands on deck: ginagawa natin ang lahat para maayos ’yung ano. Alam namin yung areas na may problema. So we’re doing everything we can to show that we’re making progress in all those areas,” said the BSP chief.

Remolona said while there is always a chance that the country’s performance may worsen to merit being placed in the black list like North Korea, this was “very unlikely.”

The BSP chief said a team from the FATF will be arriving in the country in February to assess the country’s progress. Only after the evaluation is done can the country know whether its recent efforts were sufficient to delist from the gray list.

Landing on the FATF grey list does not automatically result in sanctions kicking in, but could cause prolonged procedures in some financial transactions, which could affect not only Filipinos travelling abroad but also Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and migrants.

This is something Philippine authorities are keen to avoid in order not to inconvenience, particularly the millions of migrant workers whose remittances shore up the economy.

The BSP earlier said the main challenge in exiting from the gray list is enforcement since the country has already passed the necessary legislation, except for the amendment of the Bank Secrecy Law.

Former BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla said there are a few Filipinos being prosecuted and convicted in terms of terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

Medala’s previous meeting with the Department of Justice showed that if the country was “more diligent” in using a system to record these prosecutions and convictions, the numbers could be higher.

The BSP said one country, Pakistan, was only able to exit the gray list after hiring 3,000 more workers to follow up all the investigations and file cases on terrorist financing.