DOE and NIA ink pact for green energy push

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Thursday formalized an agreement for the promotion of renewable energy (RE) accessibility to the public.

During the signing ceremony at the Presidential Guest House in Malacañang, DOE Undersecretary Sharon Garin and NIA Administrator Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen signed the agreement with Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Dominic B. Guevara serving as witness.

Garin emphasized that this agreement aligns with the goals set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to achieve 35 percent of power generation from RE sources by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

She highlighted that the collaboration aims not only to safeguard the assets of the NIA and DOE but also to generate power for irrigation and communities.

“This is a commendable achievement for the entire government because various agencies are working together to attain food security and energy security for the country,” said Garin.

Guillen, expressing his perspective on the collaboration, indicated that the initiative is a result of repurposing water rights for multi-purpose use, opening the door for NIA proposals related to “floating solar” projects.

“This partnership streamlines the application process for renewable energy service contracts,” noted Guillen.

He added that the agreement only showed the unity of the government agencies under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.