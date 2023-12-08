Deal to open investment portfolio to OFWs in UAE

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) will now be able to invest their hard-earned end-of-service benefits in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Department of Migrants Workers (DMW).

Under the new savings system, OFWs will be given the option to invest in established UAE portfolios.

UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) Minister Abdulrahman A. Al Awar informed DMW Officer-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac of the said initiative during their meeting on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai last week.

Both officials also talked about the new UAE policy on unemployment insurance, according to the DMW.

Through a joint statement on the meeting, Al Awar and Cacdac said their discussions have been productive and will strengthen the bilateral relations of the Philippines and the UAE.

“Over the years, the [UAE] and the Republic of the Philippines have maintained strong diplomatic and bilateral labor relations, particularly in the management of contractual labor mobility and the protection of Filipino workers in the UAE,” the two officials said through the joint statement.

They agreed to hold a Joint Committee Meeting to explore new partnerships.

Al Awar also invited Cacdac to participate in the Abu Dhabi Dialogue in February next year.

Based on the 2022 data of the Philippine Statistics Authority, most of the 1.96 million OFWs are in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (23 percent) and UAE (13.7 percent).