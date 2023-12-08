Ceres creates help desks to assist victims of deadly bus mishap in Hamtic, Antique

The Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI) management is providing assistance to the families of 18 fatalities and 11 wounded passengers in connection with the Thursday, December 5, passenger bus mishap that happened in Hamtic, Antique.

“The injured passengers are currently admitted to Iloilo Western Hospital, Iloilo Mission Hospital, and Angel Salazar Medical Hospital in San Jose, Antique. The 11 admitted patients are now in stable condition,” said Jade Ceballos, Media Relations Officer of VTI.

The company had established “Ceres Help Desk” in the above-mentioned hospitals and in Hamtic Police Station in Antique. Ceres employees have been deployed to assist in the release of medical needs and extension of financial support to the families of the victims, according to Ceballos.

Ceres employees are reaching out to the families of the deceased who have not yet availed of the said assistance.

The Ceres Help Desk is situated in the respective lobbies of the said hospitals and at Hamtic Police Station in Antique, Ceballos added.

“VTI management is mourning the loss of its four employees. But, despite of its loss, VTI management is proud and consoled with the thoughts that Bus Driver, Ricky Serios, Conductor, Wilmar Marcelino, Line Inspectors, Jevy Bordago and Jose Glenn Fandagani were worthy of emulation in saving the lives of a teacher and a pregnant passenger. They have chosen to save the lives of the passengers even at the expense of their own, said Ceballos,” VTI said in a statement.

At the same time, VTI said it welcomes the preventive suspension of the twelve units included in the franchise of the unit involved in the accident.

The management is now processing the necessary documents in compliance with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board requirements for the said suspension. With the suspension of the 12 units, VTI management is assuring the riding public in the Province of Antique that sufficient number of units are available to transport them safely and comfortably to their respective destinations.

Also, the management is appealing for the humane consideration of the public to refrain from posting, sharing, and/or entertaining fake videos and pictures of the accident. These fake videos and pictures are adding an emotional toll to the families who are grieving the great loss of their loved ones, said VTI in the statement.