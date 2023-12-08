Brawner launches AFP Mental Health Program

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Wednesday formally launched the AFP Mental Health Program Advocacy as part of his efforts in promoting health awareness in the military.

“Let us remember that in our pursuit of a stronger and better nation, mental health must be at the forefront. By speaking up, seeking help, and championing mental health awareness, we strengthen not just ourselves but also the collective mind of our Armed Forces,” he said during the launching of the program that followed after his visit to the Victoriano Luna Medical Center (VLMC) in Quezon City.

The AFP chief’s visit to the VLMC also aims to personally check on and boost the morale of patients admitted at the hospital.

“Together, we carry the torch of progress, ensuring that no one endures the burdens of mental health in silence. It begins with us, and it begins today,” Brawner added.

He also encouraged the troops to contribute to creating a mentally resilient AFP by understanding the immense strength within each of them and prioritizing conversations about mental health.