ACRI obtains loan from MUFG

ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd (ACRI), a subsidiary of ACEN Corp., has secured its first $100-million green term loan facility from MUFG Bank Ltd. (MUFG).

The amount will be used to finance the power firm’s renewable enegy (RE) projects in other countries.

“We are delighted to collaborate with MUFG once again, a move that signals a significant step forward in our mission to expand our renewable energy portfolio globally. This funding will play a pivotal role in accelerating our projects beyond the Philippines, bringing us closer to our goal of a greener, more sustainable future,” said ACEN Treasurer Cecile Cruzabra.

This green long-term facility is part of ACEN’s strategic expansion into several international markets including Australia, which stands as the company’s largest market outside of the Philippines. The company said the funding aligns with its ambitious goal of achieving 20 gigawatts of renewables by 2030.

MUFG acted as the sole arranger and green loan coordinator for this term loan, which operates under a five-year term, and is encompassed within ACEN’s green finance framework.

The MUFG facility forms part of ACRI’s term fundraising efforts, which have current approvals in place for up to $422 million. The funds are expected to be used funds in the next two years.

“This landmark transaction is a reaffirmation of the partnership between MUFG and ACEN while demonstrating a deepening alignment of our sustainability objectives.

We look forward to further leverage our extensive network and expertise in renewables financing in support of its 2030 renewables goal,” said Randy Loo, MUFG’s head of global corporate banking in Singapore.

ACEN is the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group. The company has about 4,500 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable share of 98 percent, which is among the highest in the region.

The company is also committed to transition the company’s generation portfolio to 100 percent RE by 2025 and to become a Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.