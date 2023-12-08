5 rescued after alleged ‘allision’ between fishing boat and foreign vessel in Mindoro

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said it facilitated the rescue of five Filipino fishermen whose boat was damaged following an “allision” with a foreign-flagged bulk carrier off the waters of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon. Allision is a nautical term referring to a moving ship hitting a non-moving vessel.

The PCG identified the ill-fated fishing boat as the FBCA Ruel J and the bulk carrier as the “MV Tai Hang 8.”

The incident took place around 4 p.m.

The PCG said that it became aware of the mishap on Wednesday noon.

“Prompt action was taken by the Coast Guard Station Occidental Mindoro upon receiving information about the incident on 06 December 2023, at 12 noon,” it added.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Sub Station Sablayan immediately coordinated with the boat owner in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

“A successful rescue operation was launched near Pandan Island, Sablayan, with the distressed boat being towed by fishing banca Joker, led by Mr. Joshua Reloba, and assisted by fishing banca Precious Heart and fishing banca Jaschene,” the PCG added.

Per accounts from the survivors, the FBCA Ruel J was attached to a “payao,” a type of fish aggregating device used in the Philippines, when it was allegedly hit by the bulk carrier.

This caused the fishing boat to go adrift as the foreign vessel continued its voyage unknowingly.

“The rescue team efficiently assisted survivors Junrey Sardan, Ryan Jay Daus, Bryan Pangatungam, Cristian Arizala, and Joshua Barbas,” the PCG said.

Upon arrival at the Port of Sablayan, the Coast Guard ensured the well being of all crewmembers, supplying essentials and confirming their good condition.

The PCG assured that the incident would be reported to MV Tai Hang 8’s flag state and Port State Control office in adherence to maritime incident procedures.

It added that it is now coordinating with the ship’s company to uncover the truth surrounding the incident.