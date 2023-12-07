What is mindful gift giving?

THE year truly went by so quickly this 2023. I felt the “Christmas wind” was a bit slower this year. Due to the effects of inflation, and the uncertainty borne of the conflicts in the world, I have heard friends and family holding back a bit from their usual urge to splurge on Christmas gifts.

However, as December kicks in, I found myself saying: Christmas is here and I still want the people I care about to know how much I appreciate them in my life. I still want my nephews, nieces and godchildren to enjoy opening their Christmas toys and gifts. This is how I discovered my new path to mindful gift-giving.

Cambridge Dictionary defines “mindful” as “deliberately aware of your body, mind, and feelings in the present moment, in order to create a feeling of calm.” I decided to find gifts that hopefully help my loved ones find more peace. I picked nice books like Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles. For my friends with children, I hope to find gifts that help the child and the whole family to be more present and less screen-driven.

The long hours spent on screen time has become one of the top issues of parents today. As early as 2018, Alice G. Walton from www.forbes.com shared in her article “How Too Much Screen Time Affects Kids” that “strong research has been coming in over the last several years, suggesting that looking at screens for hours a day can have some serious health and mental health consequences.” There was an infographic developed by Nowsourcing that explains these consequences quite simply.

There are three key points that I gathered from the infographic. First, our brain’s frontal cortex, which controls our impulses, is greatly affected by the release of “feel good” substance, dopamine. Second, physically screen time may cause computer vision syndrome (CVS, a.k.a. digital eye strain) resulting in blurred vision, difficulty focusing, headaches, sensitivity to light, as well as dry eye syndrome. This is caused by staring at devices and blinking 60 percent less than normal. If untreated, eye damage and even vision loss can occur. Last point—the infographic shares very practical tips on putting your phone away at mealtimes, encouraging books and games, taking breaks every 20 minutes of screen time, and setting up optimal computer screen viewing workstations for your child.

I was alarmed even more when I was advised by a very reputable developmental pediatrician that a recent study shows too much screen time causing children to develop ADHD. That’s why I believe even more that we as gift-givers play a bigger role to protect and equip children in their highly complex and challenging world. As much as children may hear their parents’ reminder on reducing screen time, I think there might be a more positive nudge if it comes from their favorite “tito” [uncle], “tita” [auntie], “ninong” [godfather], or “ninang” [godmother].

Some of my top screen-free gift suggestions include (for infants and toddlers) Tiny Love Take-along mobile, Learning Resources All Ready Toddler Set and Halilit Drum Set; (for preschoolers ) Melissa & Doug Dentist and Salad Making Set, Learning Resources; All Ready Preschool Set, The Learning Journey Upper & Lower Case Letter Puzzle Set, Headu Little Goards Read and Write Reusable Flash Cards; (for grade school kids) Crayola Create n Carry ARt Case, Learning Resources Reading Rods and Math Links.

I also highly recommend socio-emotional learning (SEL) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) gifts like Learning Resources Pineapple Feelings Toy, Crayola Color & Erase Mat and the National Geographic Volcano and Science Kits.

As a parent and licensed teacher, my children’s mental and emotional health have always been my main priority. I felt early on that patiently building “body-mind-heart” blocks for my children were equally if not more important than academic achievement. This became even more important when I found out in 2018 from a talk I attended in New York that according to the World Health Organization, depression will be the No.1 health issue by 2030. I studied how my children could be prepared for the complexities of emotions they might encounter, especially during their adolescent and teenage lives. Now that my kids are 17 and 14, I have seen that children can be supported best by the warmth and security of family love and what I call happy learning memories.

Many of these happy family memories involve lots of play and adventures. I have seen how play promoted that sense of achievement, focus, “trial and error” mindset, self-regulation, and was a great way for my kids to relax.

As gift-givers, let us also try to give the gift of this information to our family, friends and relatives. My younger sister, who does not have her own children, takes her gift-giving role quite seriously. She often asks me what can help her godchildren of a certain age. Next week, let me share the new must-haves of play.