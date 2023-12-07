University of Makati School of Law lands anew on SC list of top law schools in the country

Mayor Abby Binay on Thursday said the University of Makati School of Law’s (UMak SOL) consistent inclusion among top-ranked law schools in the country is an affirmation of the city’s commitment to educational excellence.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines (SC) has ranked UMak SOL as the Top 1 among law schools in the country with 50 or fewer Bar exam takers, after posting a 94.12 percent passing rate in the September 2023 Bar examinations.

In 2021, the school topped the list of schools with 10 Bar exam takers and below after its pioneer batch of nine examinees achieved a 100-percent passing rate. Last year, UMak SOL ranked 2nd in the said category after posting an 88.89 percent passing rate, with eight Bar passers out of nine examinees.

“The ranking is an affirmation of Makati’s commitment to educational excellence that is reflected in the quality of legal education being provided by the UMak School of Law. I believe no one could be prouder today than my father [former Makati mayor and vice president Jejomar ‘Jojo’ C. Binay], who initiated the establishment of this institution some six years ago,” Mayor Abby said.

Through the initiative of former VP Binay, the UMak SOL was established during the first term of Mayor Abby Binay on August 7, 2017. For the past six years, it has continuously provided full scholarships to qualified Juris Doctor program applicants from all over the country, supported and funded by the City Government of Makati.

Mayor Abby also congratulated the 32 successful bar examinees from UMak SOL, including the 14th placer who garnered a score of 87.87 percent.

Atty. Yvette Veronique De Guzman Rueda of UMak SOL was ranked 14th with an average of 87.87 percent, based on the official bulletin released by the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

“I am so happy that UMak SOL has not only produced 32 new lawyers, but a topnotcher no less. Congratulations! You have done our city proud,” Mayor Abby said.