UAE-bound OFWs urged to log on new app on controlled drugs

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will now be able to identify the list of controlled drugs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a new mobile application, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In his Advisory No. 8 series of 2023, DMW Officer-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac urged OFWs bound for the UAE to make use of the app so they avoid possible sanctions.

“Upon installing the mobile application, it is recommended to click on the ‘Narcotics & precursor chemicals directory’ and Drugs directory’ to verify the level of restriction of a controlled drug,” he said.

The app, which was launched by the Narcotics Control Board and the Ministry of Health and Population (MOHAP), contained the list of controlled Narcotics/Psychotropic and Controlled Drugs (CD) for medical purposes that travelers can bring to the UAE.

It can be downloaded in Apple at https://www.apps.apple.com/ae/app/mohap/id1462565560?platform=iphone and for Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gov.uae.mohap&hl=en&gl=US.

Under the DMW Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Land-based Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), workers who will be found in possession or use of any prohibited drugs will face sanctions.

The sanction may range from one year and one day to two years of suspension from participation in the overseas employment program.

This is on top of the possible charges the erring OFW can face in UAE.

UAE remains among the top destination countries for OFWs together with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Qatar, and Singapore, according to data from the Philippine Statistic Authority.