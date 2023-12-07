Senate spouses play Santa at the SM Store

Christmas came early for the children of the Tahanang Mapagpala Center in Caloocan City when the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) treated them to a day of shopping fun in their annual Christmas in November event at The SM Store Megamall.

A joint project of the SSFI and The SM Store, the day began with an early lunch at Wendy’s, after which they happily proceeded to the store to shop.

❷ Everything is merry with Neil Llamanzares and the kids. ❸ Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano shops for shoes with the kids assigned to her.

Led by SSFI president Audrey Zubiri, the spouses played Santa to the 60 kids as they shopped for clothes, shoes, accessories, and toys. Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, Tootsy Angara, Neil Llamanzares, Nancy de la Rosa, Gladys Cruz (wife of Sen. Joel Villanueva), Atty. Emmeline Villar, and Maricel Tulfo (daughter of Sen. Raffy Tulfo) took time from their busy schedules to take the kids around the store to shop for their little heart’s desires.

The office of Sen. Bong Go also donated volleyballs and basketballs; and Jollibee treated them to delicious food packages. The delighted kids then serenaded the spouses with Christmas carols, thanking them and SM for making Christmas really special today.

❹ KIDS with their bags of cheer from Gladys Cruz, wife of Sen. Joel Villanueva. ❺ SM’s Millie Dizon with Atty. Emmeline Villar and Nenet Gumabay of the Senate Spouses

Christmas in November has been a joint project of SSFI and The SM Store since 1998 to bring holiday joy to less fortunate children. Among their beneficiaries are the kids from the Tahanang Mapagpala Center, which SSFI supports.