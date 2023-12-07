Saudi to host FIBA Asia Cup in 2025

BEIRUT (Lebanon) – The Saudi Basketball Federation (SBF) has been awarded the hosting rights for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, with all the games to be played in Jeddah.

This will be the second time that Saudi Arabia has hosted this prestigious continental event. The last time that the Asia Cup was played in the Kingdom was in 1997, in Riyadh, where Korea lifted the trophy after beating Japan, 78-76, in the final. The hosts made it to their first-ever semi-finals as well, finishing in fourth place.

As there is continued growth for basketball in the region, the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 will engage millions of fans as Asia’s flagship event makes its return to the Gulf.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as we entrust Saudi Arabia with the honor of hosting the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in 2025. The build-up will be an exciting couple of years for basketball in Saudi Arabia, especially considering the development in the country over the past years,” said Hagop Khajirian, Executive Director of FIBA Regional Office – Asia.

“The return of the FIBA Asia Cup to Saudi Arabia for the first time in nearly three decades symbolizes the Kingdom’s commitment to basketball’s growth and their passion for the sport. This is also clear to see in the strides forward they have taken recently in their program. We anticipate a remarkable event that not only showcases the best of the Asia Cup but also highlights Saudi Arabia’s remarkable journey.”

Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, President of the Saudi Basketball Federation (SBF), added: “Hosting Asian basketball’s prestigious event in the Kingdom is an extension to the international events organized by Saudi Arabia in various aspects and sectors.

“We in Saudi Arabia firmly believe that hosting prestigious sporting events like the FIBA Asia Cup provides us with an opportunity to grow the sport in the Kingdom and to showcase our basketball ambitions for the future.