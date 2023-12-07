Positive reinforcement as a parenting style, done well

GENTLE parenting, attachment parenting, authoritarian parenting, and even helicopter parenting—so many approaches and styles relating to how we should raise our children have been increasingly gaining traction. While each one does contribute something to the table, parents can also be left confused about which one is best for their kids. But the question is: Is there really one parenting style that comes on top of all these?

The answer is a definite no. Parenting is a lifelong responsibility—not a task with strict boxes that you need to check off. Instead of focusing on “what type of parent” you are, the smarter question to ask is: “What are the values I want to teach my kids?’ More importantly: “How do I teach them the said values while enriching my relationship with them?”

One good example of an approach that can fulfill these needs is the use of positive reinforcement. According to www.positivepsychology.com, this approach is defined by its focus on rewarding good behavior. Positive reinforcement has always been considered a classic and effective way of parenting because not only does it amplify what’s already good in our children, but it also highlights our good sides as caretakers. As with any type of responsibility, the latter is especially important as some parents can tend to forget their own needs by focusing too much on their children.

Despite its perks, positive reinforcement can have its limitations if not applied well. For example, how do you use it for events when your child does something that needs correcting? Our advice: put a special twist on your use of positive reinforcement by highlighting the good parts of a situation first before directing your kid’s direction to what they could have done better.

By being open about the good points of the situation, you reward your child for behavior that you want them to continue doing without exactly sweeping under the rug the part that they need to improve on. You can do this by sharing a bonding moment with your children that’s fit for the holiday season. Start a new tradition by making them help create their favorite snacks. Some examples of easy and tasty recipes to try are the Strawberries Cream Shake and Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream cold treats using Nestlé Temptations.

To prepare the Strawberries Cream Shake, simply blend a cup of Nestlé Strawberry Yogurt with a few scoops of Nestlé Temptations Extra Creamy Strawberries and Cream Ice Cream. Garnish with real slices of strawberries if you have any in your fridge.

For the Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream bowl, on the other hand, simply prepare banana slices and use them as toppings over a few scoops of Nestlé Temptations Extra Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Drizzle with peanut butter and chocolate kisses for that extra flair.