PHL, US forge civil nuke pact

THE United States and the Philippines signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, commonly known as a “123 Agreement,” during the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in San Francisco.

Upon entry into force, the agreement will facilitate and enhance the two countries’ cooperation on clean energy security and strengthen their alliance, the US State Department said, as relayed by the US Embassy.

The signing marks the successful culmination of the negotiation process launched by Vice President Kamala Harris during her trip to the Philippines in November 2022.

Said agreement lays out a comprehensive framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the Philippines and US based on a mutual commitment to nuclear nonproliferation and is required by US law to allow for the transfer of nuclear equipment and material for peaceful uses.

The US and the Philippines, with access to the former’s material and equipment, will be able to work together to deploy advanced recent technologies—including small modular reactors—to support climate goals as well as critical energy security and national baseload power needs.

The pact also establishes nonproliferation criteria that both governments must uphold, such as observing specific standards for covered items used in civil nuclear-energy programs covering International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards; physical protection of covered items; and limitations on enriching, reprocessing, and transferring specific items without the other party’s consent.