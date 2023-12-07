Palestinian envoy acknowledges youth groups’ support for truce

REPRESENTATIVES of local youth groups have pushed for the peaceful resolution of the ongoing war in the Middle East, as they recently delivered a Letter of Solidarity to Ambassador Saleh Asa’ad Fhied Mohammad of Palestine.

The diplomat welcomed the young leaders who represented different youth organizations and student councils during their visit at the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Philippines at Chatham House in Makati City on November 23.

“We, the undersigned youth and student organizations, networks, and movements from the Philippines, express our wholehearted support for the worldwide call for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce in Palestine,” read the letter, which had 89 signatory organizations.

The youth organizations back calls for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine, amid the Philippine government’s refusal to join 127 countries that voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution passed in the United Nations General Assembly on October 27.

“We are moved by our common humanity and our desire for sustainable peace in our generation to…assure you and the people of Palestine that, while our government as of yet does not take an unequivocal stance in support of a ceasefire leading toward peace talks, we—[the] youth of the Philippines—do,” they stated in their correspondence.

During their visit to Mohammad, the group leaders discussed with him the long-standing conflict in Palestine, which is deeply rooted from its past, as well as the nationals’ right of return to their homes and lands.

They underscored the pivotal role of the Filipino youth in standing in solidarity with Palestine, especially the young ones.

“Over half of the Palestinian population is under the age of 20; in other words, the youth comprise the majority of [the said citizens],” stated John Lazaro, national coordinator of Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan or Spark, and one of the youth leaders present at the embassy. “We assert that everyone, most especially the youth, has the right to live free [from] constant fear of blockades, bombardments, and the constant threat of death.”

On the same day of their visit to the embassy, the group also participated in a solidarity march organized by the Asia Pacific Movement on Debt and Development in the University of the Philippines-Diliman campus.