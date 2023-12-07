Outgoing San Juan City SK chairman faces acts of lasciviousness charge

SAN Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Thursday accompanied an incumbent Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawad who filed an incident report at the San Juan City Police Station after reportedly receiving threats for her to withdraw the acts of lasciviousness charges she filed against an outgoing SK chairman who allegedly tried to rape her on November 30 in Batangas.

Zamora said that the victim, Hilary Joyce Santos, 20, and her parents are seeking assistance from the police, through him, as “as they fear for their safety” after they were reportedly asked to drop the case that they filed against Jovher Sagara.

“Dahil nakapag-bail ang suspect, yung [Because the suspect posted bail, the] fear is increasing. Natatakot sila [They are afraid],” said Zamora, who accompanied Reyes, along with local police chief, Col. Allan Reglos.

He added that his responsibility as a mayor is to ensure the safety of Reyes.

However, Zamora stressed that they are also seeking a “very fair and impartial legal proceedings.”

The incident reportedly happened in Talisay, Batangas on the last day of the mandatory SK training November 30.

Reyes said that she was searching for a car key in a room when Sagara entered, forcibly hugged her and kissed her neck then unlocked her bra.

She managed to escape and told her colleagues about the incident, leading to the arrest of Sagara by the police.

A swift response from the authorities in Batangas resulted in an inquest on December 1, 2023 at the Batangas Hall of Justice.

Despite the legal proceedings, the victim and her parents fear for their safety in the aftermath of the incident and have sought help for protection from the San Juan Police through Zamora.