Lawmaker: 95.8% employment rate under Marcos admin highest in 18 years

The Philippines’ employment rate soared to 95.8-percent under the Marcos administration which was seen to be the highest in 18 years, a lawmaker highlighted on Thursday.

Following the release of the October 2023 Labor Force Survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Bulacan 6th District Rep. Salvador Pleyto lauded the Marcos administration for being the driving force towards a stronger economy.

Rep. Pleyto said the policies of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ensured that fruits of the economic growth under his administration would trickle down to millions of Filipinos.

The lawmaker also highlighted the country’s “record-breaking” unemployment rate which fell to only 4.2%, stressing that out of all economic indicators, job figures were the “most important.” “Sino ba naman ang hindi magagalak sa 95.8 percent na employment rate noong Oktubre, na siyang pinakamataas sa loob ng 18 taon? Nilampasan nito ang dating pinakamataas na employment rate na naitalaga noon pang Abril ng taong 2005,” said Rep. Pleyto, member of the House Agriculture and Food Committee.

“Sa lahat ng mga economic indicators, ang job figures ang pinakamahalaga. Sapagkat anumang paglago ng ekonomiya ay magiging makabuluhan lamang kung ma kasabay na pagdami ng trabaho,” the lawmaker said.

Rep. Pleyto, who was also member of the House Overseas Workers Affairs Committee, said this would encourage overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to return home and seek opportunities in their own land. But the lawmaker said that it was too early for a victory lap, stressing that the Marcos administration has more challenges ahead.

“Hatid man ay tuwa ng ganitong balita, hindi pa tapos ang ating sinumpaang gawain. Kailangan nating lumikha pa ng maraming trabaho hindi lang para doon sa mga naghahanap nito, pero doon sa mga bagong pasok sa lakas paggawa,” Rep. Pleyto said. “Kailangan may naghihintay ne empleyo sa mga bagong graduate ng ating mga paaralan, at doon sa mga OFW na gustong i-alay ang talinong kanilang nalikom sa kanilang sariling bayan naman,” he added.

The lawmaker from Bulacan said that the Marcos administration must always ensure that job creation must be front and center of its socioeconomic agenda to encourage the culture of “sipag at talino” among Filipino workers.

“Ito ang pangunahing misyon ng pamahalaan, ang palaguin ang ekonomiya upang ito naman ay makapaglikha ng maraming trabaho sa mga Pilipinong may sipag at talino,” Rep. Pleyto said. “Kaakibat nito ang mahalagang papel ng ating sistema ng edukasyon at manpower development na syang binubuhusan nating ng atensyon, sa paniniwala na anumang investment sa paghubog ng isang skilled national talent pool ay lilikha ng kaginhawaan para sa lahat,” he said.