Japan strengthens DOH’s cold chain management, logistics

MINISTER Daisuke Nihei of Japan’s Economic Affairs graced the turnover rites for the Department of Health (DOH)’s “Programme for Covid-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support.”

During the Covid-19 public health crisis, the Japanese government quickly responded as it provided various assistance, according to the Embassy of Japan. Among its notable contributions was a grant of about ¥700 million, or P260 million, to bolster the Philippines’s cold-chain management and logistics.

It included the procurement of eight refrigerated vans, 17 delivery vans, 17 pickup trucks, 18 wing-van trucks, 500 biothermal packaging systems, and 140 ice pack freezers. The support was designed to fortify the country’s capacity in effectively responding to existing and future health crises.

Nihei lauded the Philippine government’s efforts, especially DOH’s, and the entire national health work force that effectively responded to the contagion. He also hoped that the lessons from the pandemic will serve as catalysts to better prepare for future health crises, then emphasized the importance of stakeholders’ cooperation at all levels in ensuring a safe and healthier environment for all.

Overall, Japan has provided more than $100 billion in comprehensive support versus Covid-19 to the Philippines, which included vaccines, medicines, equipment, technical assistance, budgetary support, food, and livelihood, among others.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa as well as other DOH officials led the event, with Japan International Cooperation Agency Phils. representative Takema Sakamoto in attendance.