Go extends assistance to Gapan City indigents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, extended necessary assistance to impoverished residents of Gapan City on Monday, December 4.

Held at GP (Galing sa Puso) gymnasium in Barangay Mangino, Go’s team provided relief items, such as snacks, shirts, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 920 disadvantaged individuals. They also gave away a bicycle, a watch, and pairs of shoes to select recipients.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government through the initiative of GP Partylist Rep. Jose Padiernos.

Apart from the assistance, Go offered to help those with health concerns. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted that there are Malasakit Centers located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City; and in Talavera General Hospital in Talavera town.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The Act has so far established 159 operational centers and has already helped more than 10 million poor and indigent patients, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Meanwhile, Go continues to promote Super Health Centers (SHC) as part of bringing the government closer to the Filipinos. Super Health Centers were funded in Cabanatuan City, San Leonardo, Aliaga, Bongabon, Llanera, Science City of Muñoz, Zaragoza, Sto. Domingo and Rizal—the last two of which he personally inspected in February.

The SHCs are improved versions of polyclinics that offer basic health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine.