GMA, GTV offer Filipino blockbuster movies this holiday season

THE Christmas season will surely be more exciting and special for all viewers as they get the chance to watch a number of Filipino blockbuster movies on GMA Network and its second free-to-air channel, GTV, this December.

Kapuso Movie Festival block brings a fresh lineup of romantic comedies, drama, and action films on GMA every Monday to Friday at 9:30 am. Starting off with Sandara Park’s Can This Be Love? on December 4, this was followed by Gerald Anderson’s El Brujo on December 5, Anjo Yllana’s Milyonaryong Mini on December 6, and Judy Ann Santos’ Esperanza: The Movie on December 7. Also spreading love and good vibes on a Friday morning is Toni Gonzaga’s My Amnesia Girl this December 8.

The cinematic experience at home continues in the evening on GTV via G! Flicks block. On December 4 brought the box-office blockbuster of Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo, Hello, Love, Goodbye. The phenomenal pairing of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto followed on December 5 with Love You to the Stars and Back.

Meanwhile, unconventional love stories followed with Angel Locsin and Dingdong Dantes’ One More Try on December 6; Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz’s A Second Chance on December 7; and tonight, December 8, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s Crazy Beautiful You goes on air. Catch these offerings on G! Flicks at 8 pm.