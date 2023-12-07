EU provides €300K to aid flood survivors

THE European Union (EU) has made available €300,000, or more than P18 million, as a response to widespread flooding which has wreaked havoc across many parts of the Philippines since mid-November.

Said humanitarian aid will address the urgent needs of the most affected families in some of the hardest-hit districts in the eastern region of Visayas.

“[Floods] have caused massive destruction that affects hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines,” said Arlynn Aquino, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian programs in the Philippines. “To help, the [union immediately channeled funding to support our partners, so that they could] scale up their efforts in delivering essential aid to the affected families.”

The assistance will support the bloc’s humanitarian partners already on the ground delivering vital aid to those most in need. Such includes food and livelihood support, access to clean water supplies, sanitation facilities, and education.

Since mid-November, large parts of the Visayas have witnessed above-average rainfall, which resulted in widespread flooding that rapidly submerged houses, inundated rice fields, and damaged public facilities.

According to the Philippine government’s data released on November 22, close to 880,000 Filipinos have so far been affected—more than 74,000 of whom were displaced. More than 130 evacuation centers have been set up across the five affected regions to accommodate those who have lost their homes, as floodwaters also contaminated natural water sources in the affected areas. The government declared a state of calamity on November 21.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department, or ECHO, of the European Commission. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year, helping the most vulnerable based on humanitarian needs.