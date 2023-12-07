DOE to power firms: Retire coal plants early

THE Department of Energy (DOE) strongly urged power industry stakeholders to voluntarily retire their coal power plants while assuring them that this government will help facilitate their access to climate financing.

In the Philippines, ACEN Corp. has initiated a move that was applauded by the DOE. The Ayala-led power firm completed divesting its stake in the 246-megawatt (MW) South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp.(SLTEC) coal plant last year.

The coal retirement was made through the energy transition mechanism (ETM). ACEN said this groundbreaking initiative could reduce 15-25 years’ worth of emissions, given that coal plants typically operate for 40-50 years.

“The Philippine DOE, therefore, strongly applauds ACEN in pioneering the voluntary retirement of its 246MW SLTEC.

“This is consistent with our view that it must be voluntary and must make business sense in a power sector like the Philippines that is privately-owned, market driven and un-subsidized.

“ACEN has our full support for this initiative, and we will explore ways to facilitate this program through access to climate financing,” the agency said on Wednesday.

In 2020, the Duterte administration banned new coal power plant projects. DOE secretary Raphael Lotilla said the moratorium will be retained under the Marcos administration, saying this “has been set and you know I don’t believe in completely changing policies and therefore [sending] mixed signals to investors.”

In the Philippines, decisions by private businesses to retire coal-fired power plants and shift to full renewable energy (RE) are also purely market-driven and based on the economics of which projects will provide the most return to investors.

The Philippines is also one of the few Southeast Asian countries which does not subsidize its power sector. Unlike other countries which are energy-source rich and use export revenues to subsidize their power sector, the Philippines only relies on cross-subsidy to provide support to its marginalized consumers as well as for RE incentives.

“Therefore, the costs of transition, as well as the need for greater investment infrastructure, will be fully borne by our already overburdened electricity consumers if we will not find strategic ways to shift the burden,” the DOE pointed out.

In line with its energy transition program, the Philippine government is encouraging a voluntary early and orderly decommissioning or repurposing of existing coal-fired power plants, while securing a stable supply and addressing the climate emergency by ramping up the country’s RE target of 50 percent share by 2040.

At the same time, the DOE is encouraging “every effort” to incentivize the business owners and institutions that will participate in similar undertakings and work towards energy transition.

He cited the Asian Development Bank and ACEN’s Energy Transition Mechanism concept, which leverages public and private investments with the aim of retiring coal power assets earlier, as a laudable mechanism.

The DOE, however, stressed that energy transition is beyond coal retirement. It also entails expanding people’s access to electricity in remote islands, building a smart and green grid and improving the distribution systems, putting up more energy storage systems, and making energy affordable for all.

“In all of these, adequate and timely access to climate financing is crucial for the Philippines to equitably and effectively pursue its energy transition,” the agency said.

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI), pointed out that if the world does not break its overreliance on coal, current and planned coal-fired power plants will release 273 billion tons of carbon dioxide over their operational lifetimes and trigger a catastrophe for the planet and the people living on it.

“To retire coal plants and avoid those emissions, we need to create the right incentives for asset owners and communities and mobilize additional finance. This innovative CCCI agreement will pilot a coal-to-clean credit methodology in the Philippines, one critical step toward breaking that overreliance and building a better future,” said Shah.

ACEN Corp., the Rockefeller foundation, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) are working together to fast-track the phaseout of coal plants in line with the Paris Agreement.

They are seeking to develop the world’s first transition credit, or the coal-to-clean pilot project, that would leverage carbon finance to phase out a coal-fired power plant and replace it with RE. This first-of-its-kind project would mark a major step towards phasing out coal in line with the Paris Agreement.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), to achieve a net zero scenario by 2050, power generation from coal power plants should be reduced by around 55 percent by 2030, from 2022 level.

Southeast Asia, which has the fourth largest installed coal plant capacity globally, has among the world’s youngest coal fleet with an average age of under 15 years. With strong electricity demand growth in key markets like Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, reducing coal generation within the next two decades will be a major challenge.

“We need to replace that with a hybridized or what we call an integrated renewable energy storage system [IRESS] which is a combination of wind farm and solar with battery storage. About 1000MW and 4 to 6 hours of battery. That’s what we hypothesized, we need to deploy, to be operational by 2030 if we are to shut down a coal plant by 2030 and that means we need to start building by 2027,” Francia said.

Transition credits will enable ACEN to increase its ambition of further accelerating the transition of SLTEC coal plant to clean technology as early as 2030.

Francia said it would take roughly three years to build an IRESS which would entail an investment of about $1.5 billion. “There is an affordability gap. We need to address that through transition credits. The other gap is just transition. We need to decommission the plant responsibly, makes sure that it can’t be recommissioned at some point in future. Also, the just transition of communities, workers affected. All of those have to be reflected in the transition credit,” Francia stressed.