Covid infection can’t prevent good things from happening

The best leaders don’t serve themselves; they serve the people who voted them into office. That’s the essence of the maxim, “a public office is a public trust.” A leader that can lead the nation desirably is a rare gem, and rarer still is the public servant fully dedicated and passionate about his work.

President Marcos was scheduled to lead the ceremonial signing of two landmark bills in Malacañang on Tuesday, but had to cancel the event after he tested positive for Covid-19 the night before. Following doctors’ advice to observe the mandatory five-day isolation period, the President assured the Filipino people that he will be working from home to carry out his duties and responsibilities—home being his Bahay Pangulo residence.

True enough, he signed two landmark bills that will help the country’s economic development, particularly the new law that encourages investments in critical sectors to help sustain rapid and inclusive economic growth.

The enactment of the PPP Code, or “An Act Providing for the Public-Private Partnership of the Philippines,” signed as Republic Act 11966, will establish a stable and predictable environment for collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the gaps in the infrastructure systems and also free up much-needed resources to enable the government to pursue other equally important projects and initiatives.

The PPP Code incorporates best practices from over three decades of experience in implementing the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law, ensuring that the country build better infrastructure projects and mitigate risks during their implementation.

RA 11966 aims to promote PPPs for infrastructures by establishing “a stable and predictable environment for collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan lauded the signing of the PPP Code, saying it will help the government meet its infrastructure requirements.

“The PPP Code will enable much-needed development across various sectors and accelerate the delivery of public services necessary for economic growth and socioeconomic transformation,” Balisacan said. “With its implementation, the government can harness PPPs to finance priority programs such as the Marcos administration’s Infrastructure Flagship Projects and even social infrastructure in the education and health sectors.”

Balisacan said the new law encourages leveraging private-sector expertise in process innovation, resource mobilization, and high-quality service delivery. It enhances transparency in government transactions by clarifying the ambiguities in the existing BOT Law, reducing transaction costs, and improving the ease of doing business for PPPs.

“To sustain rapid economic growth, generate high-quality employment opportunities, and reduce poverty sustainably, we will need massive amounts of investment in physical and human capital. Given the tight fiscal space, the private sector becomes an indispensable partner in building the foundations to propel the economy’s medium- and long-term expansion,” he said.

The PPP Code aims to strengthen and institutionalize PPPs in the country, providing a unified legal framework for all PPPs at both national and local levels. It covers all types of arrangements, such as the BOT variants, joint ventures, and toll operations agreements.

PPP Center Executive Director and Undersecretary Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez expressed confidence that through the PPP Code, the government would deliver more financially viable, well-structured, and high-quality PPP projects that would significantly improve the lives of Filipinos.

On the other hand, the passage of the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, signed as Republic Act No. 11967, provides the people with the mechanisms to confidently embrace the digital economy. The new law on Internet transactions highlights the government’s efforts to protect consumers and merchants, and harness e-commerce as a tool for growth and development. It also upholds fair business practices, fosters innovation, and institutes effective mechanisms for dispute resolution.

RA 11967 also establishes the E-Commerce Bureau under the Department of Trade and Industry, which will spearhead the implementation of the law, as well as the Electronic Commerce Act of 2000, and the Philippine E-Commerce Roadmap.

The President has shown that Covid infection can’t prevent good things from happening. “These measures show the country’s commitment and readiness to accelerate its development and to embrace the digital economy,” Marcos said after signing the two bills into law.