Chairman Garcia has no Facebook account, Comelec clarifies

The poll body clarified on Thursday that the Facebook account named after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia is not his official profile.

“Wala po tayong Facebook account sa kalasukuyan (We have no Facebook account as of the moment),” said Garcia on X (formerly Twitter).

The poll body said that the existing account named after Garcia on Facebook is “fake.”

So far, there are no recorded illegal activities involving the said account.

Garcia’s only existing social media is on X.