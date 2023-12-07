Better Today: Power Move Project drives para athletes

THE Better Today: Power Move Project celebrates World Mental Health month by putting premium on Filipino para-athletes and coaches who embody the true meaning of persistence, bravery and mental resilience.

Organized by PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc., the advocacy supported by the MVP Sports Foundation and Football for Humanity have created a video series aimed to champion mental health and wellness.

Like what writer, educator and humanitarian Helen Keller said: “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”

This is particularly true for para athletes, whose respective communities have been their support as they strive to become better each day.

For 14-year-old footballer Jerald Pelonita, football is his source of happiness.

“It gives me joy because I can play with my classmates,” Pelonita said. “They supported me to join the football team.”

It was not an easy feat for the shy athlete, who was born without his arms, but he didn’t give up.

“I wanted to be like the famous football players in the Philippines,” he said. “I continue to watch training videos online and I practice those drills.”

Coach Peter Lim, Pelonita coach, said that for young ones like Jerald, they enjoy being around many friends.

“Jerald saw that there’s no discrimination in the sport and we help them develop their personality,” Lim said.

Fot 28-year-old coach Coleen Faye Grande, who now uses a wheelchair after figuring in a car accident, football became her anchor.

A former athlete in a Manila university, Grande leaned on her family and friends’ support.

“It has a positive impact on my mental health. They provide emotional understanding, encouragement, and promote my overall well-being,” Grande said.

Despite the challenges, Pelonita and Grande remain steadfast in their faith in the game.

Pelonita said his focus is on the ball.

“I just think about how to win, how to defend. I know that I can’t do everything, especially with my disability,” Pelonita said. “But I think that I can run as fast as everyone else.”

Grande shared how sports and her community gave her “so much hope to live my life to the fullest.”

“Sports can teach you valuable lessons such as having a sense of discipline and commitment,” she said. “Having a sense of purpose can motivate you to become the best athlete or coach that you can be.”

The initiative is aligned with the commitment to help the country achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals #10 on reducing inequality by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities.

It also aims to uplift and improve the overall digital wellness of Filipinos, underscoring the commitment of PLDT and Smart to the UN SDG #3: Good Health and Well-Being.

The promotion of diversity and equality also highlights Concern, one of the four pillars that make up the PLDT Group’s sustainability framework.