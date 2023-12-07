Angelo Ascue of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Earns Coveted “Manager of the Year” Title at the 26th Mabuhay Awards

Pasig City — In a resounding victory for leadership excellence, Angelo Ascue, Hotel Manager for Summit Hotel Greenhills and Magnolia under Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, has been bestowed with the esteemed “Manager of the Year” accolade at the 26th Mabuhay Awards.

Hosted by the Association of Human Resources Managers in the Hospitality Industry (AHRM), this prestigious award recognizes outstanding contributions within the hospitality sector.

Jesse Raymond Chua, General Manager- Grand Summit General Santos, Annalyn Yap, Vice President-Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Angelo Ascue, Hotel Manager- Summit Hotel Greenhills and Magnolia, Jose Marie Ouano, General Manager- Summit Ridge Tagaytay

Established in 1975, AHRM has been a beacon for recognizing excellence in the hotel and restaurant industry. The journey began with the inception of the “Gawad Lingkod Award” in 1984, a pioneering service excellence program honoring the contributions of rank-and file-staff. Evolving with the times, the program transitioned into the “Mabuhay Awards” in 1995, encompassing a broader spectrum that includes supervisors and managers.

Mr. Ascue’s triumph in the “Manager of the Year” category is a testament to his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication to the hospitality industry. From a pool of 33 finalists representing premier establishments nationwide, Mr. Ascue emerged as the epitome of managerial prowess.

RHR HR and Operations Family

The Mabuhay Awards evaluation criteria, based on business unit development, team motivation, situational and functional leadership, strategic planning, decision-making, and problem-solving, underscored Mr. Ascue’s exemplary contributions.

Additionally, the 7Ms—Maka-Diyos (Integrity), Makatao at Masayahin (Hospitality and Service), Makabansa (Patriotism), May Pag-Asa (Resilience), May Bayanihan (Teamwork), Maka-Kalikasan (Environmentalism), and commitment to professional development—further highlighted his holistic approach to leadership.

As one of the youngest Hotel Managers within Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Ascue’s journey is marked by a track record of success. Prior to his current role, he served as the Cluster Assistant Director of Sales for Luzon, navigating challenges posed by the pandemic and contributing significantly to the group’s pre-opening properties.

Angelo Ascue’s recognition as “Manager of the Year” not only celebrates his individual accomplishments but also reflects the commitment to excellence maintained by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts in the competitive landscape of the hospitality industry