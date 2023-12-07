Alternergy: K2M will develop onshore wind power projects

Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) has tapped K2 Management (K2M) for the development of its two onshore wind power projects—the Tanay Wind Project in Rizal and Alabat Wind Project in Quezon.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Alternergy said the board approved the execution of the Owner’s Engineer (OE) contract to K2M following a competitive selection process conducted which was participated in by six companies.

As OE contractor, K2M will support Alternergy in the procurement processes within a muti-contracting framework, followed by construction management, design reviews, site management, and quality control measures.

“We have been witnessing a remarkable surge in the solar sector in the Philippines, and now, we are seeing the onshore wind sector take off as well.

The synergy between Alternergy’s robust development capabilities and K2 Management’s expertise are another promising early stride in the growth onshore wind energy in the region—and one which we hope to see continue, full speed ahead,” said Patrick Architta, President—Asia Pacific for K2M.

Following the win under the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2) for an offtake market, Alternergy has been accelerating the development of the Tanay and Alabat wind projects.

Meanwhile, Alternergy and the Quezon 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. (Quezelco 1) signed an agreement to facilitate the dispatch of power to the Luzon grid.

“Our cooperation with Quezelco 1 is very crucial to ensure that the renewable supply from the Alabat wind farm project will be transported and delivered to the main grid within the timeline we have committed under the GEA 2 Program,” Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC) President Knud Hedeager said.

AWPC is an Alternergy subsidiary and the special purpose company developing the wind project.

Under the MOA, AWPC will construct and commission a 37-kilometer 69kV transmission line from the wind farm project to the Hondugua Substation of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). For its part, Quezelco 1 will construct a 10 MVA Substation.

The MOA also provides that Quezelco 1 will assist Alternergy in securing the right-of-way for the proposed transmission line to be built while Alternergy will assist the cooperative in securing financing for the proposed substation.

Image credits: Namhwi Kim | Dreamstime.com





