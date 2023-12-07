About 806 job applicants hired in job fair–DOLE

A total of 806 job seekers were “hired-on-the-spot” during the first three days of the 90th founding anniversary job fairs by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

They were among the 6,138 jobseekers who trooped to the 14 job fair sites in various regions in the country, said DOLE in a news release.

In the opening ceremony of the DOLE Anniversary Job Fair, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma noted the role of local government units (LGUs) and their services in facilitating employment “at the local level.”

DOLE also said there were 440 applicants referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for skills training, 290 were referred to the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC) for livelihood assistance, and 167 were referred to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for entrepreneurship development.

A total of 2,056 job seekers also availed of the services offered by government agencies namely the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Social Security System (SSS), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and Pag-IBIG Fund.

The job fairs were in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga on December 1, 2, and 4.

