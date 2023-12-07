5 creative ways to make after-school activities more fun

KIDS spend most of their weekdays in school. From classes to extracurricular activities, they deserve a fun treat when they get home, especially after a long day. This is the perfect opportunity for parents to get creative with after-school activities as a reward for kids doing an awesome job in their classes and finishing their assignments on time.

If you need ideas to make your kids’ after-school routine more fun and rewarding, here are some suggestions:

Get crafty and make a calming jar. A calming jar is a sensory item that can help relax anyone who shakes it. You can easily make this with your kids by pouring glitters, hand soap, and watercolor in a clear jar—then mix. This will create a shimmery mixture that can be compared to a snow globe when shaken. This is a great artsy activity that you can do in just a few minutes.

A calming jar is a sensory item that can help relax anyone who shakes it. You can easily make this with your kids by pouring glitters, hand soap, and watercolor in a clear jar—then mix. This will create a shimmery mixture that can be compared to a snow globe when shaken. This is a great artsy activity that you can do in just a few minutes. Sing your heart out . Music can uplift anyone’s mood. Once your kids are done with their homework, you can play their favorite songs on Spotify or put on lyric videos on YouTube to have a videoke party in your sala as a treat to them. To make it more fun and exciting, dress up as your favorite singers, so you’ll really feel like you’re in their shoes. Dancing is also highly encouraged.

. Music can uplift anyone’s mood. Once your kids are done with their homework, you can play their favorite songs on Spotify or put on lyric videos on YouTube to have a videoke party in your sala as a treat to them. To make it more fun and exciting, dress up as your favorite singers, so you’ll really feel like you’re in their shoes. Dancing is also highly encouraged. Get active and create new games at the park . Nothing beats park dates after school. Take your kids to a nearby park where you can spend time at the playground before going home. You can also organize a scavenger hunt but with a twist where kids are challenged to find as many items in different colors as they can. And by the end of a timer, the one with the most number of items wins. This can help kids de-stress and feel recharged before they start on their assignments and go back to school the next day.

. Nothing beats park dates after school. Take your kids to a nearby park where you can spend time at the playground before going home. You can also organize a scavenger hunt but with a twist where kids are challenged to find as many items in different colors as they can. And by the end of a timer, the one with the most number of items wins. This can help kids de-stress and feel recharged before they start on their assignments and go back to school the next day. Whip up a fun, yummy drink. Chocolate is always a great reward after a long day or week in school. An easy recipe that you and your kids can do at home is the Funtasy Mallows Fudge Freeze, a colorful shake made with Swiss Miss Funtasy Mallows. The product is made with premium chocolate and real milk, topped with colorful marshmallows. Turn the day around and level up the fun with this snack time drink.

Here’s what you need to make a Funtasy Mallows Fudge Freeze:

Ingredients (good for two servings):

2 packs Swiss Miss Funtasy Mallows

½ cup water

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 cup ice

marshmallows

whipped cream (optional)

Instructions:

Dissolve two Swiss Miss Funtasy Mallows in 1/2 cup water. Add 2 cups ice cream, 1 cup ice, and Swiss Miss Funtasy Mallows mixture in a blender. Add marshmallows in a glass. Pour Funtasy Mallow Fudge Freeze mixture in glass. Add toppings.

Indoor movie nights made fun. Watching a movie together at home is a great bonding activity for the whole family. Decorate your sala with fairy lights and movie posters to add more ambiance for the best indoor movie experience. Get your snacks and Funtasy Mallow Fudge Freeze, and get cozy on the couch while enjoying your chosen movie. This is a fun way to reward your kids with an exciting viewing experience after school days.