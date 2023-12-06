Young workers prompted SCB’s PHL center location

THE country’s young workforce and strategic location in the region made Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) decide the Philippines is the best location to set up its wholly-owned subsidiary, Standard Chartered Group Services Manila Inc. (SCGS Manila).

SCGS Manila will join SCB’s network of Global Business Services (GBS) centers in China, India, Malaysia and Poland. SCGS Manila is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

This network manages complex, large scale, cross-border activities including technology and finance services, cyber security and banking operations.

“It underpins the bank’s deep commitment to the Philippines as the oldest international bank in the country. It is likewise a testament to the world-class Filipino talent pool and capabilities, which we will continue to invest in, to deliver best-in-class services to our clients, as we have over the last 151 years,” SCB Philippines CEO Mike Samson said.

According to the lender, the SCGS provides the following services to businesses globally: technology; software and system development; technology support services; banking operations; finance; human resource; risk; audit; compliance; and, legal and professional.

The SCB said the setup is in line with its intent to provide a “center of excellence that serves as an alternative cost-effective solution to its businesses, operations, functions and technology.”

SCB Central Operations and Global Business Services Global Head Matthew Norris the lender “continues to look for opportunities to expand our operations to support our clients, businesses globally and our shared services operations in Asia – to ensure we have a fit for purpose, cost effective workforce to support the bank’s strategy.”

“As such, our decision to establish a center in the Philippines further strengthens our strategic agenda and enable us to better support our clients and businesses in our markets,” Norris added.

