World-leading fitness equipment company in new PHL location

OPENING its brand-new space in Manila, Technogym can now be found at Twenty-Five Seven Mckinley Building, 25th Street, in the heart of Taguig. The space spreads across over 160 sqm designed to offer a real wellness lifestyle experience to consumers, allowing people to discover the best products, technologies and services for physical exercise at home. The store also has access to experienced personal trainers and interior designers for bespoke home-gym projects and personalized consultations.

Technogym is the world’s leading wellness company with its innovative Italian design, cutting-edge technology, high quality, and easy-to-use products that are seen and experienced in the most desirable gyms, private members’ clubs, leading hotels and exclusive homes across the globe. The brand is the preferred choice of the world’s leading athletes and sport teams, as well as being the Official Supplier of the Olympic Games, including the upcoming Paris 2024 edition.

The brand also boasts ongoing collaborations with acclaimed Archistar designers like Antonio Citterio. At the heart of the brand lies in its unique concept of wellness—Technogym’s lifestyle is committed to promoting regular exercise, balanced diet and positive mental approach which translate into everything the company does from products to digital fitness services to interior design.

Whether the goal is athletic training—like running, cycling or triathlon prep, to losing weight, health and prevention, or simply to stay fit and have fun—Technogym is the one and only brand able to offer Precision Training, a fully personalized training experience based on individual needs, passions and aspirations. Technogym’s offering features a curated selection of connected smart equipment, digital services and on-demand training programs for every need.

For design lovers, the Personal Line combines acclaimed designer Antonio Citterio’s style with Technogym’s experience in fitness and wellness technologies. The line features a complete range of cardio equipment from the more traditional treadmill, bike and elliptical to the iconic Kinesis product—Technogym’s exclusive solution to improve strength, balance and flexibility.

For those who want to improve performance, Technogym has created Technogym Run, the only treadmill for both cardio and power offering a wide variety of on-demand workout modes and programs; and Technogym Ride, the first bike designed by cycling champions for indoor cycling training, at home and in the gym. With a 22-inch screen for an immersive indoor experience, and easy installation and configuration with a single log-in, Technogym Ride allows users to conveniently access your favorite apps and training content.

For those who have limited space available, MyRun is Technogym’s ‘smart’ treadmill that is compact, minimal and easy-to-use. MyRun offers an incredible selection of training content by simply connecting the device to a tablet or Technogym Bench, the ultimate solution for home functional training that has been designed to combine maximum exercise variety with minimum footprint. The newest product added to the portfolio enables you to perform the largest range of exercises for resistance, strength, and core training in a very limited space.