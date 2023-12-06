World Bank keeps PHL 5.6% GDP growth projection in 2023

THE World Bank kept its 5.6-percent growth projection for the Philippines in 2023 even after the country’s economy showed a growth rebound in the third quarter, as it noted that household and government consumption will still propel growth in the fourth quarter to reach the forecast.

“We see that in the Philippines—the fourth quarter, always [gross domestic product] GDP gets a big, big boost from the holidays and we expect that that will be the same this year,” Ralph van Doorn, World Bank Senior Economist said at the Philippines Economic Update (PEU) on Tuesday.

Van Doorn said the WB’s projection of 5.6 percent “assumes that private or household consumption will continue to be boosting growth in the fourth quarter.”

“We also expect that the increase in the government consumption will continue in the fourth quarter so expect that those two are the main drivers to reach our growth projection,” the senior economist also noted.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the economy posted a growth of 5.9 percent in the July to September period.

This was faster than the 4.3-percent growth in the second quarter but slower than the 7.7 percent posted in the third quarter of last year.

The WB’s 5.6-percent growth projection is lower than the national government’s—the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s—growth target of 6 to 7 percent in 2023.

Over the medium term, the December 2023 Philippine Economic Update report released by WB noted that an improvement in domestic demand is expected to drive a “modest” increase in growth to an average of 5.8 percent in 2024 to 2025.

“Services are expected to drive growth due to the ongoing recovery of the tourism sector and the consistent performance of the IT-BPO industry, which is likely to spur job creation, increase household incomes, and benefit consumption and tourism-adjacent industries,” the WB report said.

Meanwhile, WB also noted that a modest increase in global trade growth, along with increased growth in the East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, would contribute to a “stronger” trade and manufacturing growth in 2024 to 2025.

“On the expenditure side, private consumption is expected to remain the main growth engine, supported by a robust labor market, steady remittance growth, and lower inflation,” the WB report noted.

Investment growth, it noted, is expected to slow in 2023, before picking up in 2024 to 2025, in part due to recent investment reforms and a commitment to public investment despite ongoing fiscal consolidation.

But according to Ndiamé Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, although global growth is expected to rebound in 2024, “We do need to be mindful of the risks that the country needs to manage to sustain the growth momentum while protecting the poor and the vulnerable Potential escalation of geopolitical tensions could lead to additional food and energy supply shocks, placing additional pressures on inflation, which could keep interest rates higher for longer.”

Diop said the threat of weather-related shocks including the “growing episode” of El Niño may impact the domestic food supply, and push up prices.

“All these reasons mean that we need to continue managing the immediate challenges of inflation without losing sight of our long term development objectives and targets,” he also noted.