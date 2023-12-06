Volleyball league fulfills objective to raise funds for schools’ programs

THE Shakey’s Super League (SSL)—for the second straight season—raised a huge sum of proceeds through its Collegiate Pre-Season Championship games to be shared by all the participating schools for the benefit of their respective athletic programs.

The SSL, through the Super League Bundle of its patrons dedicated to the schools, amassed a whopping donation of P11,983,800 this season after raising more than P8 million for its inaugural tournament last year.

The collection came from patrons of Shakey’s Pizza nationwide, who in every order of Super League Bundle all year long will have P50 of the P1,499 feast promo dedicated to their chosen school.

From the 16 participating colleges, SSL fourth-placer Adamson University received the most donations amounting to P1,390,200, while ack-to-back champions National University, Jose Rizal University and Arellano University had more than P900,000 each.

Lyceum of the Philippines University got more than P800,000; Ateneo, bronze-medalist Far Eastern University and Emilio Aguinaldo College more than P700,000 apiece; and Mapua, University of the East and silver-medalist University Santo Tomas more than P600,000 each.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Letran, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, College of Saint Benilde and San Beda University were given more than P500,000 each.

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. president and CEO Vic Gregorio personally handed on Tuesday at the Shakey’s Magallanes the cash checks to the schools’ representatives.

“We made a commitment to ourselves that we’ll help volleyball no matter what,” said Gregorio, who was joined by general manager Jorge Concepcion with Athletic Events and Sports president president Dr. Ian Laurel and director Ariel Paredes. “We’re lucky and privileged to be of help but all these came from you, Shakey’s patrons.”