Unionbank inks deal with Puregold

ABOITIZ-led Union Bank of the Philippines announced it inked an agreement with Puregold Price Club Inc., operator of the S&R membership shopping club, for a co-branded credit card.

The publicly-listed lender didn’t disclose the value and terms of the agreement. The lender said use of the credit card would redound to rebates.

The bank added it will not charge annual credit card fees while a membership fee will be automatically charged to the card on the month of the membership anniversary.

The lender offers discounts, vouchers, special offers and free products to entice cardholders to spend more using the cards.