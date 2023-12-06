The longest Christmas in the world is also the Most Extraordinary | Vista Land

The true magic of Christmas lies in the eyes of those who appreciate it the most.

Christmas is a cherished affair in the Philippines, with celebrations lasting nearly half a year. The beginning of “ber” months, September 1st, is heralded with a chorus of Christmas carols, echoing from household corners to every mall store, public transport, and office building.

The decor goes up in time for the holiday shopping frenzy, and traffic jams fill the streets with people rushing about and completing their Christmas lists. The exact end of Filipino Christmas is still a topic of debate, but the vestiges are not put away until February when church bells toll for the Feast of the Presentation of Baby Jesus at the Temple.

Camella Nueva Ecija in North Luzon : Vista Land, through Camella, pays tribute to Filipino Christmas and the varied celebrations around the islands.

The Philippine archipelago is considered the best Christmas destination in the world, a symphony of solemnity in prayer and song and a spectacle of color and decor and food and family in true Flipino fashion. Consisting of over seven thousand islands spread across three major seas and oceans, 17 regions comprising 82 provinces, and speaking anywhere from 120 to 190 languages, the richness of diversity is reflected in the observances, traditions, and cuisine that make up the Filipino version of this beloved holiday. As these customs are showcased, one discovers, surprisingly and affectionately, the similarities that unite and bind one another.

Vista Land brings this to the fore through Camella, the Philippines’ largest homebuilder, paying tribute to Filipino Christmas and the varied celebrations around the islands. Camella’s enduring mission and message to bring families together seamlessly resonate with the heart of the occasion, where gatherings are treasured and bonds are strengthened and fostered. Where what was once apart can come together again for one joyous moment.

Camella Pili in South Luzon : Camella’s Christmas theme this year, “Around the Islands”, highlights the uniqueness of festivities across different regions in the country.

Camella Bacolod in Visayas : From the Tridentine masses of Iloilo and Bacolod to the puto kag sikwate of Cebu, the traditions Filipinos partake in make Christmas the most memorable time of the year.

Camella Davao in Mindanao: There is genuinely no Christmas as beautiful, solemn, and joyous as the Filipino Christmas.

Where Will You Be This Christmas?

With “Around the Islands,” Camella’s Christmas celebration this year highlights the uniqueness of festivities across different regions in the country.

The Panunuluyan, for instance, reenacts the journey of Joseph and Mary through the town of Bethlehem to a place where Mary could give birth. This portrayal takes place in several cities, each with its unique twist. Yet, none matches the grandeur of Kawit, Cavite, where the couple’s desperate journey unfolds on an elaborate float followed by around 13 smaller ones showcasing characters and scenes from the Old and New Testament.

In Luzon, the province of Pampanga boasts exquisite parols, the iconic star lanterns. While these radiant decorations embellish almost every Filipino home during Christmas, in the renowned “Culinary Capital of the Philippines,” they take on a majestic complexity, illuminating the streets with vibrant light and colors. This distinction adds another accolade to the region, earning the title “The Christmas Capital of the Philippines.”

Another eagerly awaited tradition is the Pastores, a cavalcade of song and dance dramatizing the shepherds’ adoration of the newly born Jesus. In the Visayas, particularly Cebu and Leyte, children don hats with bands to depict the pastores, halting at various houses to sing and dance.

Many more Philippine traditions come out each Christmas—from the Tridentine masses of Iloilo and Candelaria to the Belenismo sa Tarlac and the puto kag sikwate of Cebu, from the Daygon sa Igue-Igue of Bohol to the Panunuluyan of the Tagalogs and Bikolanos––the multitude of ceremonies Filipinos partake in to glorify the birth of Christ make Filipino Christmas the most spectacular and memorable time of the year.

Yet Each Year, the Greatest Christmas Gifts are the Homecomings

For our kababayans, Christmas is a time to reunite with family and loved ones, regardless of whether they live abroad, have grown up, or work elsewhere. This is especially true for professional Overseas Filipinos who endure hardships and make sacrifices to provide better lives for their families. Despite the challenges of working and being away from home, they find comfort in knowing they will be able to return home for Christmas, making the separation bearable.

This festive occasion holds a special place in the hearts of many Filipinos who eagerly anticipate the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones back home. There is no family quite like the one that awaits them each year during this cherished and beloved season. This longing and anticipation is a testament to the deep-rooted cultural values of family, community, and togetherness intrinsic to the Filipino way of life. There is genuinely no Christmas as beautiful, solemn, and joyous as the Filipino Christmas—and for many Filipinos, there is no family like the one that waits for them back home this time every year.

