Strong showing in survey highlights military’s role in safeguarding nation

The excellent rating shown by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on OCTA Research’s “Tugon ng Masa” Third Quarter Survey highlights the public’s trust in the military’s role in safeguarding the country.

“We are humbled and pleased that the Armed Forces of the Philippines has attained high satisfaction ratings of +85 percent in a recent survey conducted by OCTA Research. These outstanding ratings reflect the AFP’s remarkable accomplishments and its indispensable role in safeguarding the nation,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement Tuesday.

And while expressing their gratitude to all Filipinos, the AFP chief said that it is the military’s privilege to serve the country and its people.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Filipino people for bestowing this recognition upon the AFP-DND [Department of National Defense]. It is our privilege to serve and protect the Filipino community, and we are honored by this vote of confidence,” Brawner said.

He also said that this “exceptional level of trust and satisfaction” could be largely attributed to the strong leadership and clear guidance provided by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the AFP.

Brawner also stressed that Marcos’ commitment to the defense and security of the nation has been a driving force behind the AFP’s success.

“As a professional organization, the AFP remains dedicated to fulfilling its mandate of securing the sovereignty of the state and the integrity of the national territory. We pledge to continue promoting peace, stability, and the well-being of our people,” he added.