Sporting arms show opens

THE Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) is not merely an exposition of firearms but a strategic step towards transforming the annual gathering into a true sporting event.

This, the AFAD emphasized as the organization opens the four-day second edition of the Sporting Arms Show: A Fusion of Sport, Advocacy and Policy Thursday at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“It is time to make our annual event into something else. Very soon, beginning this year, we shall be known not just as individual gun enthusiasts but a unified industry,” AFAD President Aric Topacio said.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, an advocate for responsible gun ownership and sports shooting, leads guests from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines and relevant agencies in the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

What sets this edition apart, according to Topacio, is AFAD’s dual role of not only as a catalyst for showcasing the latest in firearms but also as a significant player in shaping policy and promoting responsible gun ownership.