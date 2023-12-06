SotoGrande Palawan is now open to welcome travelers

Pristine Palawan adds another jewel to its crown.

The vacation destination of local and foreign travelers welcomed the opening of Sta. Lucia Land’s SotoGrande Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, a destination famed for its stunning underground river and vibrant marine life.

SotoGrande Palawan is expected to provide travelers the modern comforts of a vacation home in this tropical paradise, touted as the Philippines’ last frontier.

Palawan, regarded many times as one of the world’s most beautiful islands, has long been a favorite destination of many individuals seeking to experience its enthralling, unspoiled beauty.

This captivating island paradise is indeed a perfect showcase of Philippine tourism as it offers diverse experiences—with its mountains, stunning vistas, lush jungles, rich biodiversity, caves, pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and surrounding islands, all offering a harmonious blend of natural beauty and cultural richness.

“People will continue to come to Palawan as the beauty of this place will always captivate them. Here, one will always find respite and solitude amid nature’s embrace. We’ve always believed that Palawan, with all its beauty and charm, will always be a top-of-mind destination for travelers,” said Sta. Lucia Land President Exequiel Robles.

“This is why we are again betting big on Palawan with the soft opening last Nov. 26 of our SotoGrande Hotel. We believe that with this latest addition, we will be able to cater to the diverse needs of every kind of traveler. This hotel will also be operated and overseen by our affiliated partner, Enderun,” Mr. Robles added.

SotoGrande Palawan proudly underscores its commitment to serving a diverse clientele, particularly focusing on the corporate market and leisure groups. The hotel also showcases state-of-the-art function rooms that effortlessly blend sophistication with practicality and is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for various events and celebrations, meetings, conferences, corporate gatherings, and more.

Offering a total of 147 room keys, SotoGrande Palawan also extends its warm hospitality to individual and couple travelers, ensuring the best accommodation experience. Whether guests are there for business or leisure, the attention to detail and commitment to excellence ensure a memorable and comfortable stay. Professionally managed and operated by Enderun Hotels, SotoGrande Palawan stands as a testament to the dedication to exceeding guest expectations at every turn.

Enderun Hotels is a hospitality management solutions provider offering a comprehensive range of services specializing in hotel management, technical services, revenue management, e-commerce services, professional training, and marketing services. Enderun Hotels meticulously craft solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations, highlighting the distinct qualities of each property. This commitment underscores Enderun Hotels’ pursuit of elevating customer satisfaction and setting a benchmark for hospitality excellence.

“At Enderun Hotels, our unwavering commitment to service forms the foundation of our excellence. We ensure that every moment is thoughtfully created, emphasizing the exceptional synergy that defines the hospitality experience at SotoGrande Palawan,” Mr. Librea said.

The said partnership is expected to deliver more value to its guests as the hotel will not only provide access to some of Palawan’s must-visit destinations, such as the Subterranean River National Park, crocodile farm, Plaza Cuartel, and Bakers Hill, but also accord them the most restful and convenient hotel vacation any traveler could ask for.

The soft opening started with a Mass, a blessing, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a toast led by Sta. Lucia Land Inc.’s Vice President for Project Development Jayson Robles and Sta. Lucia Land Vice President for Finance Davies Santos.

Another event highlight was the Christmas lighting ceremony, after which guests were treated to cultural dances, band performances, and a raffle that included an overnight stay at SotoGrande Hotel Palawan.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter ahead of us, a chapter that is filled with the commitment to unforgettable experiences, impeccable service, and boundless hospitality through SotoGrande Palawan,” the younger Robles said in his speech.

“Our goal in Sta. Lucia is to be the top-of-mind for land development through residential and commercial projects for the masses. In the 50 years we have been in the industry, I am proud to say that we have achieved just that, and we continuously exert efforts all over the country to maintain this equity,” he added.

SotoGrande Palawan, a hospitality property development, also offers units as property investments for those looking to grow their portfolio.

“We hope to spur tourism in this island paradise further as we also look forward to welcoming guests to our hotel. The addition of SotoGrande Hotel Palawan clearly indicates how much we see the tourism industry growing, and how even investors can benefit from this growth. Sta. Lucia Land is now ready to receive and pamper guests, and we aspire to give them the most relaxing vacation they truly deserve,” Mr. Robles concluded.