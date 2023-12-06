Sisters Rosegie, Rose Jean book modest showing in Doha tourney

SISTERS Rosegie and Rose Jean delivered modest performances on Wednesday in the İnternational Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II at the Holiday Villa Hotel & Residence in Doha, Qatar.

Rosegie, protégé of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo who turns 20 on December 15, wound up fourth overall in the women’s 49-kg category to improve on her previous performances while Rose Jean, 18, bagged three silver medals in the 45-kg class, which, unfortunately, is not in the Paris 2023 Olympics program.

“It’s an improvement for Rosegie and we’re expecting her to also improve in her world ranking,” Samahang Weightlifting Association secretary-general Patrick Lee told BusinessMirror via internet call Wednesday.

Rosegie is currently No. 9 in her weight class, well inside the top 12 for qualification for Paris.

The two-time Asian junior champion lifted 88 kgs in snatch and 103 kgs in the clean and jerk for a 191-kg total for fourth place—a good 3-kg improvement on her lift at the world championships last September in Riyadh where she finished in seventh place.

China’s Huihua Jiang bagged the 49-kg gold medal with 96 kgs in snatch, 120 kgs in clean and jerk and 216 kgs total lift, while North Korea’s Song Gum Ri copped silver (93, 120 and 213).

Another Chinese, Zhihui Hou, settled for the bronze medal on 96 kgs in snatch, 113 kgs in clean and jerk and 209 kgs total lift.

Rose Jean, on the other hand, hounded North Korean’s Hyon Sim Won, who swept the 45-kg class. The Zamboanga weightlifter lifted 70 kgs in snatch, 85 kgs in clean and jerk for a 155-kg total.

Won was unbeatable in her 82 kgs in snatch, 99 kgs in clean and jerk and 181 kgs total lift.

Lovely Inan, silver medalist in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games last May, couldn’t sustain her second place-finish in Group B action in the women’s 49-kg class and wound up ninth overall with a 182-kg total lift.

The Doha tournament is the fourth of the six qualifiers for Paris.