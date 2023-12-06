SCB names new PHL CEO

Standard Chartered Bank Plc announced the appointment of Michaelangelo K. Samson as new CEO of its Philippines franchise, effective last December 1, subject to regulatory approval.

Concurrently, he is also SCB’s head of client coverage for the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), read a statement by the lender. Samson is the second Filipino CEO of SCB’s Philippine office.

“This demonstrates the bank’s recognition of another local talent that is truly global in quality and competency,” the lender said. “His extensive banking experience, deep knowledge of the Asean markets and strong client relationships will further deepen the bank’s corporate and institutional business in the Philippines.”