Runners from 70 countries participate in Singapore Marathon

THE Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) 2023 saw participants from more than 70 countries—including elite athletes, passionate runners and first-timers—complete the Marathon and Half Marathon distances.

The total distance clocked amounted to more than 768,800 kilometers which is equivalent to cover the distance to the moon and back.

The event also featured a series of shorter races, including the 10-km, 5-km and Kids Dash, ensuring an inclusive event that welcomed runners of all ages and abilities.

This year’s event featured spectator and cheer zones, keeping the excitement of the race high, as runners headed to the finish line at the National Stadium, a first-ever for the SCSM.

The route had runners pass multiple Singapore landmarks including Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, War Memorial Park, Esplanade and Gardens by the Bay.

“SCSM2023 epitomized the unifying power of sports, and its ability to cross cultural and geographical boundaries to unite individuals through their shared passion for running and their pursuit of personal excellence,” said Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia for The Ironman Group.

“We are especially pleased that we were able to offer runners a truly special finish at the National Stadium this year,” Edwards said. “The strong showing of international participants is a testament to the event’s growing stature, not just in Singapore, but also with serious runners everywhere.”

He added: “We look forward to elevating the event further and are deeply grateful for the wholehearted support of Sport Singapore, Singapore Tourism Board, and Standard Chartered, which have helped make the event what it is today.”